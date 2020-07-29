Getty Images

We’re keeping a running list of the players who choose to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All players who have opted out are listed below:

Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

Ravens kick returner De’Anthony Thomas.

Seahawks offensive lineman Chance Warmack.

Cowboys cornerback Maurice Canady.

Patriots fullback Danny Vitale.

Washington defenive lineman Caleb Brantley.

Patriots guard Najee Toran.

Patriots offensive lineman Marcus Cannon.

Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower.

Patriots running back Brandon Bolden.

Ravens offensive lineman Andre Smith.

Cowboys wide receiver Stephen Guidry.

Texans defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes.

Broncos defensive tackle Kyle Peko.

Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman.

Titans offensive lineman Anthony McKinney.

Saints tight end Cole Wick.

Saints tight end Jason Vander Laan.

Patriots safety Patrick Chung.

Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei.

Vikings defensive tackle Michael Pierce.

Eagles wide receiver Marquise Goodwin.

Jets offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi.

Panthers linebacker Jordan Mack.

Packers receiver Devin Funchess.