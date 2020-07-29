NFLPA approves all Infectious Disease Emergency Response plans

Getty Images

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, already had approved all 32 Infectious Disease Emergency Response plans submitted by the teams.

But part of the agreement between the NFL and NFLPA called for the union also to OK them.

Although the NFLPA site still shows seven plans under review, Jeff Darlington of ESPN reports that the union has approved all 32 plans.

That means all training camps are fully operational.

If an outbreak happens, a plan is in place to arrest the spread of the virus with hopes of ensuring few if any games will be lost.