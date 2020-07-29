Panthers will keep 90 players, for now

Getty Images

The NFL has allowed teams to cut to 80 now and practice as one group or to keep 90 up to August 16, with a split-squad approach. Panthers coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Wednesday that he’ll keep 90 players for now.

Via Joe Person of TheAhtletic.com, Rhule said that it didn’t seem “right or prudent” to reduce the roster without seeing what players can do. Rhule also explained that, in this unpredictable season, it will be helpful to have players who know the system, in the event that they need to be re-signed later in the year.

The Panthers have undergone significant changes since last season, with a new coach, new coordinators, and a new starting quarterback. As Rhule tries to find the best 53 players, it makes sense to cast a wide net and to consider as many players as possible.