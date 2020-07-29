Quinton Dunbar also set to appeal placement on exempt list

Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar is also intending to appeal his placement on the Commissioner’s Exempt List.

Dunbar, along with New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker, were placed on the list on Monday ahead of the start of training camps across the league. Dunbar and Baker have been accused of committing armed robbery from an incident at a house party in May in Miramar, Florida.

Dunbar’s attorney, Andrew Rier, said they plan to appeal the placement on the exempt list.

“My client has been arrested. My client has not been indicted. My client has not been formally charged,” Rier said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. “The letter that the NFL issued indicates specifically that the reason that DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar are exempt is because they’ve been formally charged. They have not.”

The case itself is a bit of a mess. The alleged victims of the robbery supposedly signed affidavits in the days after the incident claiming that Dunbar wasn’t involved. However, a warrant issued in the case alleged that there was evidence that the individuals had been paid off in exchange for their recanted testimony at the law offices of Dunbar’s prior attorney, Michael Grieco.

Grieco denied that notion before parting ways with Dunbar, who subsequently hired Rier as his new representation. The Florida Bar is reportedly investigating Grieco over the incident now as well.

Dunbar had been cleared to travel by the courts to Seattle for training camp before the NFL nixed his participation with the move to the exempt list.

Baker appealed his placement on the list and Dunbar appears set to follow shortly.