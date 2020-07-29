Ravens bring back Parker Ehinger for line depth

Getty Images

The Ravens lost some key offensive line depth yesterday when tackle Andre Smith decided to opt out of the season, but they’ve added some more.

Via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun, the Ravens brought back guard Parker Ehinger.

Ehinger spent most of last season on the practice squad, but appeared in two games, starting the finale. He was placed on injured reserve in January with a shoulder injury (and coincidentally, clearing the spot for Smith).

Originally a fourth-round pick of the Chiefs, Ehinger has appeared in eight games. He’s also had stints with the Cowboys, Jaguars, and Cardinals.