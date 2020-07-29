Report: Titans have heard nothing from absent Vic Beasley

Getty Images

The Titans placed pass rusher Vic Beasley on their reserve/did not report list, and they apparently don’t know why Beasley didn’t show up to the start of training camp.

The Titans have had no communication with Beasley about why he is absent or where he is, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Beasley was supposed to report on Tuesday for COVID-19 testing but wasn’t there yesterday or today.

Beasley signed a one-year contract with the Titans in March. He previously spent five seasons with the Falcons, who selected him with the eighth overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft.