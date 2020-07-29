Should NFL consider sequestering individual teams for the full season?

July 29, 2020
A full, league-wide NFL bubble isn’t practical, given the sheer numbers of players and coaches and other essential personnel involved. But virtual bubbles consisting only of 32 team facilities may not be practical, either.

Players and coaches will leave those bubbles for their homes, regularly. Even if they never leave their homes until returning to work, family members surely will. And if one of them brings the virus home, the player or coach may then bring it to the bubble. Unless and until the NFL secures rapid and reliable point-of-care testing, a 24-hour lag will exist between sample collection and test result. Which means that a player who tested negative yesterday may be positive today, but no one will know until tomorrow.

One way to minimize that risk would be to create an even stronger bubble around each team. What if, then, one or more team sequester all players, coaches, and staff in a hotel for the entire season?

Plenty of players wouldn’t like it. Plenty of players would strongly considering opting out over it. At the end of the day, the league likely would have 32 teams made up of enough players, coaches, etc. who would sign up for the five-month sequestration, if the alternative was to not work at all this season.

This approach would significantly enhance the chances of getting all 256 regular-season and 13 postseason games played. And it would significantly enhance the chances of the players and other employees getting paid their full salaries.

This would be an extreme approach, without question. But if it’s the only way to minimize outbreaks and, in turn, to get the games played, it should at least be considered.

Perhaps it’s a strategy that could be used in specific locations, based on the local status of the pandemic. In some cities that currently are among the world’s biggest hot spots, a team could begin the season in sequestration and then revert to everyone living it home. In others, the need for sequestration may arise during the season. For others, the whole season may consist of living in a hotel.

Regardless, it’s important for the league to at least be exploring options like this, if the goal is — as it should be — to play every game, without postponement or cancellation.

4 responses to “Should NFL consider sequestering individual teams for the full season?

  1. Definitely. A lot of money is involved, so all options should be considered. The MLB model will not last. There will be no World Series in October, unless they cancel games (not postpone) and readjust their schedules and protocols. As long as rules are not broken, the NBA and NHL should be able to have a successful postseason. The NFL has the good fortune of being able to learn from the other leagues in terms of what works and what doesn’t. Hopefully they will pay attention and put firm but logical rules in place.

  2. I know this will sound harsh, but perhaps the NFL should consider reacting similarly to every other entity during this pandemic. Take all reasonable measures to avoid contamination; Allow employees the freedom to decide if returning to work is the right choice for them; If someone displays symptoms, send them home and get them tested; Ask the “at risk” people to use extra precaution to protect themselves; Above all else, respect the statistical/scientific data that suggests that an astounding majority of healthy people will handle Covid with very little issue. And remember, this will be the very first Pandemic in the history of the United States where our national Population is actually growing instead of decreasing.

  3. The logistics of doing a bubble a full season would be incredibly hard. Football has the largest rosters of any major sport and the NBA and NHL are only using the bubble for their playoffs meaning that not every team is included and 50% of those who are will be eliminated and released from the bubble after the first round. Their bubbles will become smaller and easier to manage as time goes by whereas for a regular season the NFL’s would remain just as large and ungainly throughout.

  4. The average NFL salary is $2.7M.

    People get sequestered for jury duty that long, with much less pay.

    Point is, if you’re determined to play 16 games with all 32 teams, plus playoffs, both the teams and the players will have to make sacrifices. Whether it’s financial, ability to visit family, masks and protocols, etc.

    Will they be willing to sequester themselves for 4 months, for their exorbitant salaries?

