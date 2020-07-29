Steelers OC finds normalcy in having Ben Roethlisberger back

Getty Images

Abnormal has been one of the words used to describe this offseason in the NFL, but one offensive coordinator has found a bit of normalcy among the changed training camp protocols and cancelled preseason games.

Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner spoke to reporters on Wednesday and said that things are actually getting back to usual around the team. The reason for that is the return of their longtime starting quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger missed 14 games with a right elbow injury.

“Normalcy now becomes Ben Roethlisberger back in the huddle,” Fichtner said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Fichtner said Roethlisberger was expected to throw on Wednesday for the first time since getting to camp and that he’s excited to see where the quarterback is in his return to action. He added that the team will “have to play [how much Roethlisberger throws this summer] by ear by how he feels and how much he wants” while noting that the team will back the quarterback off if they think it is too much work for his arm.