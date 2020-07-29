Steelers place Justin Layne on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

A second Steelers defensive back has landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list created for the 2020 season.

The team announced that cornerback Justin Layne has been placed on the list. Defensive back Arrion Springs was placed on the list earlier this week.

Layne was a 2019 third-round pick by Pittsburgh. He played 93 snaps on special teams in 10 appearances during his rookie season, but never saw action on defense. He was credited with three tackles in those games.

The reserve list was created for players who have tested positive for COVID-19 or those who are quarantined because of close contact with an infected person. The reason for any individual player landing on the list may not be disclosed by teams or the league.