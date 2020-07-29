Vikings put three more on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Vikings added three names to the league’s growing list of players impacted by COVID-19, moving their team total to seven.

The team announced that defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, linebacker Cameron Smith, and tackle Oli Udoh have been placed on reserve/COVID-19.

That list is for players who either tested positive, or came into contact with someone who did and needs to be quarantined. Teams aren’t allowed to specify which.

The Vikings had previously put four other players on the reserve/COVID-19 list (including first-rounder Justin Jefferson), and defensive tackle Michael Pierce has opted out of the season.