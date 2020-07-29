Washington puts Logan Thomas on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Washington has placed tight end Logan Thomas on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Wednesday.

The new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who is quarantined after being in close contact with an infected person. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required immediately to place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Clubs are not allowed to disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Thomas signed with Washington as a free agent this offseason.

He entered the league as a quarterback, with the Cardinals drafting him in the fourth round in 2014. Thomas bounced around the league until moving to tight end.

In the past three seasons — two in Buffalo and one in Detroit — Thomas has made 35 catches for 317 yards and two touchdowns.