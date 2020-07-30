49ers place Jeff Wilson on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The 49ers placed running back Jeff Wilson Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, the team announced.

Wilson becomes the second 49ers player on the list, joining receiver Richie James.

The NFL’s new reserve/COVID-19 list category was created for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or who have been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and that player is not counted on the active roster.

Teams are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status.

Wilson, 24, carried 27 times for 105 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games last season. In the Super Bowl, Wilson appeared in five plays on offense and caught one pass for 20 yards.

The team also announced the cuts of defensive lineman Alex Barrett and offensive lineman Leonard Wester.