Anthony Lynn glad to have Joey Bosa extension out of the way

Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn is happy that a contract question mark over a star player won’t be hanging over their heads this summer.

“Joey is tied down for a little while and we’re all excited about it. We have some other guys with contracts coming up but time will tell,” Lynn said, via Joe Reedy of the Associated Press. “It’s one less distraction you have to deal with.”

Last summer, it was a holdout from Melvin Gordon that extended into the regular season that the Chargers had to manage. However, a repeat was not in the cards this year with Joey Bosa as the team reached a deal on a five-year extension worth $135 million with $78 million guaranteed for their star pass rusher on Tuesday.

“It didn’t work out with Melvin last year but glad it worked out now,” Lynn said. “It’s my job to build these players up and make them feel like Superman. When they want to get paid like Superman I step back.”

Bosa has 40.0 sacks in his first four seasons with the Chargers after being the third overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft.