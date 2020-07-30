Baseball now requiring COVID-19 compliance officers with teams

Getty Images

Now that Florida Cow is out of the barn, Major League Baseball has decided to have someone watch the door.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, MLB officials have now mandated that teams make a number of changes to keep players safe from further outbreaks like the one that infected nearly half the Miami Marlins roster.

Those steps include encouraging players not to leave hotels except to go to games, mandating use of surgical masks instead of cloth masks during travel, and requiring every team to have a compliance officer on the road with them to make sure players and staff are following the rules.

Having someone to oversee such policies seems like a great idea. It would have been just as good an idea, you know, before the season started.

Of course, planning ahead and having someone to implement those policies is no guarantee of success. Vikings head athletic trainer and infection control officer Eric Sugarman tested positive for COVID-19.

The Marlins’ season has been suspended through at least this week, after the outbreak that began during their first weekend series.