Bids for the XFL are due today

Posted by Mike Florio on July 30, 2020, 12:35 PM EDT
If you’re interested in buying the assets of the for-now defunct XFL, now is the time to make a move.

Via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Daily, today is the deadline for making a bid on the resurrected spring league’s carcass.

Fischer notes that the interest in the league isn’t clear, especially in light of the current status of the pandemic. The XFL’s parent company has said in court filings that at least 20 potential buyers had signed non-disclosure agreements in order to conduct due-diligence reviews of the business, and that each one wanted the XFL to return in 2021.

TV contracts will be an issue, as recently noted. Both ABC/ESPN and FOX believe that their deals with the XFL can’t be given to a new buyer without the consent of the networks.

  3. Given the uncertainty regarding the salary cap, tolled contracts, NCAA potentially canceling the 2020 football season, etc, I think the XFL should relaunch in 2021.

    There will be an influx of talent that don’t have NFL roster spots.

  4. Whoever wins the bid,somebody needs to check to see if they did it with proceeds from a PPP loan.

  6. murphyslaw40 says:
    July 30, 2020 at 12:50 pm
    How you figure? There will still be NFL rosters leaving non-NFL talent to sign else where. It is proven every time a 2nd league wants to launch, people don’t want to see 2nd rate football. Even college ratings are dropping outside of a dozen programs. Also consider that the public isn’t going to have extra money to spend on a new league. With the popularity of the sport as a whole on the decline and a poor job market this is the exact wrong time to start a 2nd league.

