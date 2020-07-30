Bids for the XFL are due today

Getty Images

If you’re interested in buying the assets of the for-now defunct XFL, now is the time to make a move.

Via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Daily, today is the deadline for making a bid on the resurrected spring league’s carcass.

Fischer notes that the interest in the league isn’t clear, especially in light of the current status of the pandemic. The XFL’s parent company has said in court filings that at least 20 potential buyers had signed non-disclosure agreements in order to conduct due-diligence reviews of the business, and that each one wanted the XFL to return in 2021.

TV contracts will be an issue, as recently noted. Both ABC/ESPN and FOX believe that their deals with the XFL can’t be given to a new buyer without the consent of the networks.