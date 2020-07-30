Bills sent rookies home, held remote meetings Thursday

Getty Images

NFL teams are going to have to be adaptable as they try to play the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the Bills showed one example of that adaptability on Thursday.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team sent their rookies home and conducted team meetings remotely rather than at the facility. The decision was made after the team placed three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list and, per Garafolo, the Bills are “trying to stay ahead of” anything that would lead to a larger outbreak.

Cornerback Ike Brown, wide receiver Duke Williams and defensive tackle Vincent Taylor are the three Bills who have landed on the reserve list.

The plan is for the rookies to be back in the building on Friday, although it’s clear that plans are going to be written in pencil rather than ink this summer.

UPDATE 3:49 p.m. ET: Garafolo reports two more Bills are going on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.