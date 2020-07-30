Bills take “proactive approach” to five positive tests

Getty Images

The Bills have five players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Two players, including one rookie, tested positive Thursday after three negative tests for each, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN reports. That’s what prompted the team to send everyone home for virtual meetings Thursday.

The Bills put out a statement explaining its decision.

“As we were informed by medical experts as training camp opened, we expected to have positive tests for COVID,” the team said, via Louis-Jacques. “With five since the beginning of the testing period last Tuesday, we decided to take a disciplined, proactive and preventative approach to hopefully eliminate additional cases within our team.”

Undrafted rookie cornerback Ike Brown was the first Bills player to be placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, followed by defensive tackle Vincent Taylor and wide receiver Duke Williams on Wednesday. The team is expected to place two others on the list Thursday.