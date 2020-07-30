Bobby Wagner: Discipline is going to be biggest thing for players this season

Getty Images

As a longtime member of the Seahawks, linebacker Bobby Wagner is a player that younger members of the team look to as an example of how to do things the right way.

Wagner’s tutelage won’t be limited to where to line up or how to adjust to an audible at the line of scrimmage this season. During a Wednesday conference call, Wagner talked about what will be needed to play a football season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wagner said “discipline is going be the biggest thing” for players because they have to be aware that their actions away from the team will impact their families, their teammates and their teammates’ families.

“It’s players being on top of players, understanding that it’s going to take a lot of discipline to get this done, and really being on top of everybody, and really just keep pushing that message forward,” Wagner said, via the team’s website. “We’re not going to be able to go and do the things that we do. You know, luckily in Seattle so there’s not really any clubs or things of that nature to go out to, but just understanding like you need to be more conscious of your surroundings, you have to really be mindful of who you trust as far as what are they doing outside of the building.”

Similar conversations are being held around the league and it’s likely that the outbreak that the Marlins experienced early in the baseball season will be used as an example of how quickly things can go the wrong way for a team.