Browns put Jamie Gillan on reserve/COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Scottish Hammer is the latest to be impacted by the worldwide pandemic.

The Browns announced that punter Jamie Gillan had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The former rugby player from Scotland set a Browns record last year with a 41.6-yard net average last year, after making the team as an undrafted rookie from Arkansas Pine-Bluff.

He’s the third player the Browns have put on the list, which is for those who test positive or have been quarantined after coming in contact with someone who has. He joined running back Dontrell Hilliard and safety Jovante Moffatt on the list. They also had two players opt out for the season, offensive linemen Drew Forbes and Drake Dorbeck.