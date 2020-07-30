Browns will work in split squads next week

Getty Images

The agreement between the NFL and NFLPA modifying the Collective Bargaining Agreement for the 2020 season includes a provision regarding an 80-man roster limit rather than the usual 90-man limit.

Teams are permitted to do on-field work as one squad as long as they have reached the 80-man limit. If not, they must split squads for that work until the August 16 deadline for them to drop to 80 players.

Some teams have pared down their rosters in order to work as one squad, but others have announced plans to open camp with split squad work. The Browns are in the latter group.

“We’re going to split the squad next week,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said on a Thursday conference call, via Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan.

Stefanski said that they’ll have one group work out prior to the other. The Browns currently have 85 players on their roster with one player on the PUP list and three others on the COVID-19 list.