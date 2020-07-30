Buccaneers announce reduced seating capacity for 2020

Getty Images

Many NFL teams have announced that they are going to have reduced seating capacity at their stadiums this fall if fans are allowed to attend games and the Buccaneers joined that group on Thursday.

The team sent a letter, which was obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, to their season pass holders informing them that they will not be able to re-seat all of them at every game during the 2020 season. They said that they are still working out what the total capacity will be once the regular season gets underway.

“The excitement and extremely high demand had resulted in a near sell-out situation on a season pass basis for all home games this season,” Buccaneers COO Brian Ford said in the letter. “We had hoped to have Raymond James Stadium filled with valued Season Pass Members like yourself to welcome Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to Tampa and provide an unmatched home field advantage. While we share in your disappointment, we remain optimistic for what still promises to be a very memorable season of Buccaneers football.

Season ticket payments will be credited to individual accounts unless a refund is requested. Those credits can be used to purchase single-game tickets this season or put toward the 2021 season.