Bucs sign LeSean McCoy

LeSean McCoy’s NFL career isn’t over just yet.

McCoy, the veteran running back who was largely phased out of the Chiefs’ offense last season, will get another shot with the Buccaneers.

The Bucs and McCoy agreed to a one-year contract today, agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed.

In his one and only season with the Chiefs last year, McCoy carried 101 times for 465 yards and four touchdowns and also added 28 catches for 181 yards and another touchdown. But most of that production came early in the season. In the postseason, McCoy never touched the ball.

Now the Bucs will see if McCoy has any gas left in the tank, and an offense that has already brought in Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski adds another veteran with a Pro Bowl pedigree.