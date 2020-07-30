Carson Wentz says he feels safe in reporting to training camp with Eagles

Getty Images

While nothing seems guaranteed as the NFL heads into preparations for the 2020 season, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz says he currently feels safe in reporting to training camp with his teammates.

According to Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Wentz said he spoke often with his wife, Madison, over the last several months about how they would approach the upcoming season and whether he would participate.

“We feel good with our decision, but at the same time, completely respect the guys who did decide to opt out … like, Marquise Goodwin — I talked to him the other day. I fully respect his decision. Obviously I’m bummed that I’m not going to be able to play with him,” Wentz said.

Goodwin is the only member of the Eagles so far to indicate they will sit out the 2020 season due to concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 30 players in total across the league have declared they will opt out of the upcoming season.

For Wentz, he said he’s hopeful that the Eagles will be able to forge ahead safely while acknowledging that circumstances could change quickly.

“I’m optimistic that we can execute all protocols, guys can stay safe, guys can stay healthy,” Wentz said.. “But I’m also not an idiot. … Until something changes, I’m going to be here, I’m going to be working, I’m going to be ready to go, just like all my teammates.”