Chiefs haven’t gotten their Super Bowl rings yet

The pandemic has caused plenty of changes. Here’s another: The defending Super Bowl champions are still waiting to get their Super Bowl rings.

The Chiefs have yet to get the ultimate individual recognition of achieving the NFL’s top prize. Earlier this week, a Chiefs spokesperson told PFT that there’s no definitive word on the distribution of the oversized items of jewelry.

Obviously, a ring ceremony/party won’t be practical this year. It’s also possible that the pandemic delayed the production of the rings.

Usually, the Super Bowl champions receive their rings by the end of June. With so many members of the starting lineup back for 2020 (despite the opt outs of guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and running back Damien Williams), it’s easier than it would be in most other years to hand out the rings during camp or, at the latest, just before the first game of the regular season.