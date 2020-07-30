Cowboys have no season tickets for 2020

Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys will not offer season tickets for the 2020 season.

In a statement today, the Cowboys said fans who have purchased season tickets for this season will instead have the opportunity to buy a limited number of single-game tickets. Season ticket holders will retain their seats for the 2021 season regardless of whether they purchase any tickets in 2020.

The Cowboys also acknowledged the obvious, that seating will be limited, although they did not put a number on how many fans they expect will be able to attend.

No NFL stadiums will be full to capacity this season, but individual teams have different plans for how many fans will be able to attend, and how to deal with the reality that more tickets have been purchased than can be accommodated. There are no easy answers when the NFL is trying to play a full season in a pandemic.