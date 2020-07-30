Devontae Booker headed for COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Running back Devontae Booker‘s first training camp with the Raiders will start with a stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that Booker was expected to land on the list Thursday and Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com confirmed that the move will be made. He’s the first player from Las Vegas to be placed on the list put in place for this season.

Booker signed with the Raiders as a free agent this offseason after spending four years with the Broncos. He has a base salary of $910,000.

Josh Jacobs, Jalen Richard, Rod Smith and third-rounder Lynn Bowden will be the running backs working for the Raiders until Booker is cleared to return to active duty.