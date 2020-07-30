Doug Marrone hasn’t heard from unsigned Yannick Ngakoue

Getty Images

Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has still not signed his franchise tag and did not report to training camp today, and his coach doesn’t know when to expect him.

Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone said today that he hasn’t heard from Ngakoue. Otherwise, the Jaguars are at full strength with everyone at camp, Marrone said.

Ngakoue has indicated he wants the Jaguars to trade him, but Jacksonville has indicated it won’t move him until it gets an offer to its liking.

Wherever Ngakoue plays, he’ll play on the one-year, $17.8 million salary that comes with the franchise tag.