Falcons add Darqueze Dennard

Getty Images

The Falcons like collecting former first-round draft picks, and they’ve added another one to their secondary.

Veteran cornerback Darqueze Dennard agreed to terms with the Falcons, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

It will be a homecoming for Dennard, who was born and raised in Georgia. In the NFL he has played only for the Bengals, who selected him with the 24th overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. Last year Dennard played in nine games for the Bengals, starting five.

Improving at cornerback has been a priority for the Falcons, who selected Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell with the 16th overall pick in this year’s draft.