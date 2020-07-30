Jaguars CB Josiah Scott off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Jaguars cornerback Josiah Scott‘s stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list has come to an end.

Scott was placed on the list Monday, but took to Twitter to say that multiple tests came back negative after his initial one came back positive. Scott suggested it was a “false positive,” but he remained in the protocol until Thursday.

Players who are asymptomatic after a positive test must either wait 10 days or have two tests that come back negative before they are allowed to return to the active roster.

Scott was a fourth-round pick out of Michigan State this year. The Jaguars still have five other players on the reserve list created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.