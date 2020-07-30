Jaguars put two more players on reserve/COVID-19

Getty Images

The Jaguars are still a net negative on positives Thursday.

After removing one player from the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier today, the Jaguars put two more on it.

The team announced tight end Charles Jones and cornerback Parry Nickerson were placed on the list.

Cornerback Josiah Scott came off it earlier today, after what he claimed was a “false positive.”

The league list is for players who either test positive, or have to quarantine after coming into contact with someone who has, and teams can’t specify which.