Jalen Hurts: I’m trying to be the best quarterback I can be

Getty Images

The Eagles raised a few eyebrows when they took former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of this year’s draft because they have Carson Wentz in the starting lineup and had other areas to address on the roster.

It didn’t take long for some to suggest that there might be plans to use Hurts at spots other than quarterback. He ran for 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns last season and also had success running the ball while he was still starting at Alabama, so he appeared to be a good fit for a role that went beyond quarterback.

Hurts faced several questions about that possibility on a conference call this week and said he doesn’t “look into the expectations” of others when it comes to his role in the offense because he’s only focused on improving as a quarterback.

“I mean, I don’t want to get into the semantics of those things,” Hurts said, via NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “I’m just worried about improving. I’ve said it three times and I don’t want to come off or come across any way, I’m just trying to improve every day. I’m trying to be the best quarterback I can be every day for this team.”

If Hurts can help the Eagles by doing things other than playing quarterback, it seems likely that they’ll explore those possibilities over the course of the season. It seems unlikely that any of those things will keep Hurts from pursuing a permanent role running an offense, however.