Jamal Adams: My plan is to retire in Seattle

Posted by Charean Williams on July 30, 2020, 3:47 PM EDT
Getty Images

Jamal Adams is in Seattle but for how long?

The Seahawks traded for Adams, giving up two first-round picks (2021 and 2022), a 2021 third-round pick and safety Bradley McDougald for Adams and a 2022 fourth-round pick. They pulled the trigger without giving Adams a new contract, who is due to make $3.59 million in 2020 and $9.86 million in 2021, his option year.

But the Seahawks wouldn’t have given up what they gave up for Adams without planning to give him the long-term deal he wants.

That’s why Adams felt confident in saying, “The plan is to retire here. That is my plan. But those things handle themselves.”

Adams talked his way out of New York when the Seahawks gave the Jets an offer they couldn’t refuse. Adams wanted a long-term deal before the season from the Jets. He is willing to wait on the Seahawks’ time.

For now, Adams is happy and satisfied.

I prayed on it,” Adams said in his first press conference as a Seahawk, via video from Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “I prayed on it hard, and I asked God to place me where I needed to be, whether that was to go back to New York or whether that’s to be traded. This is my calling, man. I’m here to stay, and I’m excited to be a Seattle Seahawk. I’m really overwhelmed, but at the same time, man, it’s so surreal to be around a great organization like Seattle and to be coached by legendary coaches, Hall of Fame coaches, playing with Hall of Famers from Russ [Wilson] to Bobby [Wagner], K.J. [Wright], Bruce Irvin, Quandre Diggs, the list goes on and on. I’m just excited to be here. I’m here to help. I can’t wait to get out there in front of the 12s.”

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Jamal Adams: My plan is to retire in Seattle

  2. “That is my plan.” Ah, but plans can change. The Jets got two first round picks and a third to get rid of a headache.

  3. Seattle’s defense will be much improved with Adams playing Kam Chancellors old position. He fits into Seattle’s scheme perfectly. Seattle has a top 5 roster on paper (they had the most top 100 players) Seattle was wiling to part with their late first round picks to pick up a top talent and make a Super Bowl run. Can’t be mad at that.

  4. Yeah ok. Been there five minutes. Richard Sherman and Earl Thomas said that too. Your plan probably includes the team paying you whatever you ask too. Nice plan. See you at contract time when you revise your plan.

  8. “But the Seahawks wouldn’t have given up what they gave up for Adams without planning to give him the long-term deal he wants.”
    ———————-

    Wait, hold on here.

    When the Texans traded for Laremy Tunsil, you guys ripped Bill O’Brien a hundred times specifically for NOT securing a long-term contract before the trade. Yet now it’s okay if Seahawks don’t have the same locked-up deal?

    Why the two different standards in criticizing a trade?

  9. I’m really overwhelmed, but at the same time, man, it’s so surreal to be around a great organization like Seattle and to be coached by legendary coaches, Hall of Fame coaches, playing with Hall of Famers from Russ [Wilson] to Bobby [Wagner], K.J. [Wright], Bruce Irvin, Quandre Diggs, the list goes on and on.

    ___________________________________

    Last time I checked not one of the individual players named had qualified for the Hall of Fame and Cheatin’ Pete Carroll’s “legendary” status is a reach at this point. Try winning a few more Super Bowls before putting any these guys in the HOF

  13. Jamal Adams: My plan is to retire in Seattle

    +++++++++++

    I doubt it. He’ll find a some way for his massive ego to get bruised down the road and create a problem.

  15. The more Adams runs his mouth, the more impressed I am with the haul the Jets got for him. He seems like a P.I.T.A to deal with due to his over-inflated ego. IMO, the Seahawks should’ve traded for an elite WR. They could’ve easily got OBJ, posibly even Julio Jones for that much capital. An elite WR gets them closer to a Super Bowl than a Safety.

  16. It’s good that Adams is strong in run support, because with Seattle having a dumpster fire of a defensive line he’s going to get a lot of opportunities to go chasing RB’s who have a full head of steam going. He’ll also learn that the NFC West is a bit more challenging than the AFC East.

    He actually has no idea what it’s going to be like playing defense in Seattle, but still, he wants to retire there. Sorta like Clueless in Seattle.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.