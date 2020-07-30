Jamal Adams: My plan is to retire in Seattle

Getty Images

Jamal Adams is in Seattle but for how long?

The Seahawks traded for Adams, giving up two first-round picks (2021 and 2022), a 2021 third-round pick and safety Bradley McDougald for Adams and a 2022 fourth-round pick. They pulled the trigger without giving Adams a new contract, who is due to make $3.59 million in 2020 and $9.86 million in 2021, his option year.

But the Seahawks wouldn’t have given up what they gave up for Adams without planning to give him the long-term deal he wants.

That’s why Adams felt confident in saying, “The plan is to retire here. That is my plan. But those things handle themselves.”

Adams talked his way out of New York when the Seahawks gave the Jets an offer they couldn’t refuse. Adams wanted a long-term deal before the season from the Jets. He is willing to wait on the Seahawks’ time.

For now, Adams is happy and satisfied.

“I prayed on it,” Adams said in his first press conference as a Seahawk, via video from Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “I prayed on it hard, and I asked God to place me where I needed to be, whether that was to go back to New York or whether that’s to be traded. This is my calling, man. I’m here to stay, and I’m excited to be a Seattle Seahawk. I’m really overwhelmed, but at the same time, man, it’s so surreal to be around a great organization like Seattle and to be coached by legendary coaches, Hall of Fame coaches, playing with Hall of Famers from Russ [Wilson] to Bobby [Wagner], K.J. [Wright], Bruce Irvin, Quandre Diggs, the list goes on and on. I’m just excited to be here. I’m here to help. I can’t wait to get out there in front of the 12s.”