Joe Burrow’s dad glad to get him out of the basement

Joe Burrow is guaranteed more than $36 million over the next four years after signing his rookie contract with the Bengals this week, and his dad is pleased to know he doesn’t have another mouth to feed.

Jimmy Burrow said on WNXX that Joe — like so many college students who graduated amid a pandemic — has been back home waiting to start his first job.

“We finally got him outta our basement,” Jimmy Burrow said, via the Baton Rouge Advocate.

The elder Burrow, who had a brief NFL playing career and a long career as a football coach, said he was concerned about everything getting done properly as Joe worked on his contract with the Bengals.

“It was a process,” he said. “There was language that needed to be ironed out. As a parent, you get a little nervous when it isn’t a done deal.”

Now, Jimmy Burrow has nothing to be nervous about, and no one living in his basement.