John Harbaugh: Decisions on OL will come “once we put the pads on”

Getty Images

Marshal Yanda’s retirement left the Ravens in need of a new right guard and filling that spot could lead to other changes along the offensive line.

The team has a number of options on the roster, including D.J. Fluker, Patrick Mekari, Ben Powers, Ben Bredeson and Tyre Phillips, and head coach John Harbaugh spent some time talking about how they’ll settle on a choice when he spoke to reporters Thursday. He said the “mental part” will play a role, but indicated no decisions will be made until the team is practicing with pads on next month.

“But really the decisions will get made once we put the pads on and we start competing along those lines and you can see how well it transfers to just executing and play-by-play situations,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “Having the [preseason] games would help us make that evaluation. But we can make the evaluation based on what we have and that’s what we’ll have to do. I’m looking forward to seeing those guys in action.”

The Ravens also are waiting to see center Matt Skura on the field for the first time since last season’s knee injury. Skura said last month that he’s close to 100 percent, but a need to replace him if that’s not the case could add to the shuffling on the interior this summer.