Lamar Jackson thinks Marquise Brown’s “going to show off” this year

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is still harboring hopes of playing with Antonio Brown this season, but he will have a member of Brown’s family on hand whether Baltimore signs the free agent or not.

Marquise Brown is Antonio Brown’s cousin and the 2019 first-round pick spent time working out with the quarterback in Florida during the offseason. That gave Jackson insight into how Brown is progressing after dealing with a Lisfranc injury throughout last season.

Like others around the team and Brown himself, Jackson believes that return to health will pay off with big things for the wideout.

“I feel like he’s going to have a huge jump, more than people may think,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “He was hurt last year, people didn’t know that, but he went out there and battled his tail off each and every game on a messed up foot. Now his full potential is going to show this year I feel. He’s still young, but he’s going to show off. My job is to get the ball out quicker, because he’s a lot faster with that foot 100 percent.”

Jackson also worked out with draft picks James Proche and Devin Duvernay this spring and thinks both players can have a positive impact on the offense. That may be the case, but a breakout year for Brown would provide a little more time for both of them to adapt to life in the NFL.