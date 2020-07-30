Lions’ Justin Coleman tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

Lions cornerback Justin Coleman has tested positive for COVID-19.

Coleman tested positive on Wednesday after previously testing negative on Tuesday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Coleman is asymptomatic.

The Lions are putting Coleman on the COVID-19 reserve list. Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay, tight end T.J. Hockenson, defensive back Jalen Elliott, defensive back Amani Oruwariye and punter Arryn Siposs are also on the list.

Coleman is in the second year of a four-year, $36 million contract he signed with the Lions in March of 2019.