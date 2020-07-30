Lions place Isaac Nauta on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Lions placed two more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, giving them seven players on the list.

Cornerback Justin Coleman, whose positive test previously was reported Thursday, tested negative Tuesday before a positive test Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. Birkett reports Coleman “feels great” and thus far is asymptomatic.

The Lions also placed tight end Isaac Nauta on the COVID-19 list Thursday.

Nauta and Coleman joined receiver Kenny Golladay, tight end T.J. Hockenson and three others on the reserve list.

Players on the list either test positive for COVID-19 or are in quarantine after having been in close contact with an infected person.

Lions players with three negative test will report to the Allen Park training facility for physicals and equipment distribution Saturday.