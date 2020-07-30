Matt Rhule won’t be complaining over circumstances of first training camp with Panthers

Getty Images

This may not have been exactly what Matt Rhule pictured when he envisioned possibilities of being a head coach in the NFL.

No preseason, reduced training camp practices and dozens of meetings via video conferences only aren’t the norm for the NFL this time of year. But it’s the reality that Rhule and the rest of the league are working under as training camps get underway.

Despite the curveballs thrown to the new Panthers head coach and his coaching staff this offseason, Rhule said he’s not about to complain about the hand they’ve been dealt.

“Yeah, it’s less than ideal,” Rhule said, via Myles Simmons of the team’s website.. “I mean, even as we’re making decisions right now, we’re making decisions based off of meeting rooms and things like that. But it just is what it is.