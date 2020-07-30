Nigel Bradham signs with Saints

Getty Images

The Saints are heading into this season with a Super Bowl or bust mentality and they’ve brought in a veteran defensive player with a Super Bowl ring to help with that effort.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus announced on Thursday that linebacker Nigel Bradham has signed a one-year deal with New Orleans.

Bradham spent the last four seasons with the Eagles and started in their Super Bowl LII victory over the Patriots. The Eagles declined their option on his contract earlier this year.

Bradham had 61 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown in 12 games last season. He joins Demario Davis, Kiko Alonso, Alex Anzalone, Craig Robertson, Anthony Chickillo and third-rounder Zack Baun in the Saints linebacking corps.