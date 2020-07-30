Packers add Mason Crosby, Jace Sternberger to COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Packers placed kicker Mason Crosby, tight end Jace Sternberger and defensive lineman Treyvon Hester on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

They are among 15 new players around the league added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.

The NFL’s new reserve/COVID-19 list category was created for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or who have been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and that player is not counted on the active roster.

Teams are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status.

The Packers are counting on Sternberger, a third-round choice in 2019, to play a bigger role with Jimmy Graham now in Chicago.

Sternberger missed the first eight games of his rookie season on injured reserve with an ankle injury and played only six games. He didn’t make his first reception until the divisional round victory over the Seahawks and his first touchdown in the NFC Championship Game.

The Packers drafted Crosby in 2007, and he has remained in Green Bay since. Crosby had a strong season last year, missing just two field goals and one extra point.

Hester signed with the Packers on May 1. He entered the league as a 2017 seventh-round pick of the Raiders, moved to the Eagles in 2018 and played 15 games for Washington last season.

He had eight tackles and a sack in 2019 and has 40 tackles and two sacks over his entire career.