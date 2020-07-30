Panthers parting ways with Graham Gano

Getty Images

Graham Gano didn’t kick at all for the Panthers last season, and they’re apparently moving on.

Gano’s wife posted on social media that the veteran kicker was released Thursday (via Josh Klein of Riot Report.)

He was placed on injured reserve last September with a knee problem that kept him from four games in 2018 and all of last season.

That leaves the Panthers with strong-legged kicker Joey Slye, who was 25-of-32 (78.1 percent) on field goals last year, and missed four extra points last year. He hit 8-of-11 field goals from 50 yards or longer.

Gano was scheduled to make $3 million this year, while Slye’s making $675,000.