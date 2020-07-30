Philip Rivers buying into things he hasn’t experienced before

Getty Images

Philip Rivers has been around the NFL block more than a few times, but the quarterback’s still experiencing some new things this offseason.

Rivers is settling into his first training camp as a member of the Colts and they’ve asked him to make some changes to the way he’s approaching the game. Head coach Frank Reich and General Manager Chris Ballard said that Rivers is “committed” to what the Colts have asked him to change in order to “physically get better” in 2020.

“He has a tremendous internal drive to be a great teammate, to win, to be the best he can be,” Ballard said, via Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star. “He has had to buy into some things that we do here nutritionally and workout-wise that he’s never had to experience before. It’s different for him, but he’s bought into it. His love for the game and football, and his teammates, they are going to feel it even more now that he’s here in the building.”

The Colts have been adamant about their belief that Rivers’ rocky 2019 season wasn’t a sign that his best days are behind him. They’re a couple of weeks away from starting to put that to the test on the field, but it’s clear they remain convinced he’ll do what it takes to prove them right.