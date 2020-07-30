Report: SEC moving to 10-game schedule, starting Sept. 26

Getty Images

Another major college conference has decided to play a shorter schedule, later.

According to John Talty of AL.com, the Southeastern Conference is moving to a 10-game conference schedule, and will push back the start of the season to Sept. 26.

An official announcement is expected later this afternoon, as the SEC tightens things up in response to the COVID-19 outbreaks which are hitting hardest in some SEC states.

The Alabama-Southern Cal game on Sept. 5 at AT&T Stadium had been canceled earlier today.

The ACC has moved to a 10-game conference schedule with one non-conference game, while the Big Ten and Pac-12 plan to move to a conference-only schedule.