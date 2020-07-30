Report: Tom Coughlin injured in bicycle accident

Getty Images

Tom Coughlin spent a night in a Jacksonville hospital after a bicycle accident last weekend, ESPN reports.

The former Giants coach and Jaguars executive fractured four ribs, slightly punctured his lung and needed stitches for a head wound.

Coughlin told ESPN another man on a racing bicycle “comes out of nowhere and clips the front of my bike.”

Coughlin went home first before his family took him to the emergency room for X-rays and a CT scan. Doctors told Coughlin he faces a four- to six-week recovery, per ESPN.