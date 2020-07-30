Saints signing Bennie Fowler

Getty Images

The Saints are signing receiver Bennie Fowler, Nick Underhill at NewOrleans.Football reports.

Fowler, 29, played eight games for the Giants last season and made 23 catches for 193 yards. He also rushed for 20 yards.

The Giants released Fowler in November.

Fowler entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State in 2014, signing with the Broncos. He spent four seasons in Denver, catching 56 passes for 698 yards and five touchdowns.

He also has had stints with the Bears and Patriots.