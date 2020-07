Getty Images

The Steelers have signed free agent safety Curtis Riley, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Riley took a physical in Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Riley, 28, played all 16 games, including three starts, for the Raiders last year. He made 34 tackles, one pass breakup and a forced fumble.

Riley started every game for the Giants in 2018, seeing action on 96 percent of the defensive snaps.

He also played 11 games for Tennessee over the 2016-17 seasons.

Riley originally signed with the Titans in 2015.