Terron Armstead: Saints are “Super Bowl or bust”

Most teams are just trying to get healthy players into the building to start training camps at the moment.

In some places, they’re already thinking ahead to the final game of the season.

During a videoconference with reporters Thursday, Saints left tackle Terron Armstead made it clear where his team’s goals are.

“It’s gotta be Super Bowl or bust,” Armstead said, via Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. “If we don’t get to the big dance it’s a failed season. That’s it.”

Honestly, the Saints have been in that mode for several years, willing to push cap hits down the road and trade future assets for help now.

They’ve also won 37 games the last three seasons doing it that way, but some playoff disappointments have left them frustrated.

With a 41-year-old Drew Brees at quarterback, they know the clock is ticking, and they won’t be able to stay in that mode forever.