Vikings place Anthony Barr on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Vikings placed linebacker Anthony Barr on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

He was one of 15 players around the league added to the list Thursday.

Minnesota already have defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, linebacker Cameron Smith, offensive tackle Oli Udoh, receiver Justin Jefferson, offensive tackle Blake Brandel, safety Brian Cole II and offensive lineman Tyler Higby on the list.

The NFL’s new reserve/COVID-19 list category was created for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or who have been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and that player is not counted on the active roster.

Teams are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status.

Barr, 28, is entering his seventh season with the Vikings. He has missed five games with injury the past two seasons.