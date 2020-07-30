Washington claims cornerback Ryan Lewis

Getty Images

Washington has claimed cornerback Ryan Lewis off waivers, the team announced Thursday.

The Dolphins waived Lewis on Wednesday.

The Dolphins claimed Lewis off waivers last October. He played eight games with three starts for Miami in 2019, making 24 tackles, one interception and five pass breakups.

Lewis also spent time with the Eagles, Colts and Bills last year and the Patriots and Cardinals previously. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Arizona on May 12, 2017.

In his career, Lewis has appeared in 20 games with six starts and made 43 tackles, an interception and two forced fumbles.