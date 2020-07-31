Andrew Beck was surprised by COVID-19 test

Getty Images

Broncos fullback/tight end Andrew Beck was surprised when his COVID-19 test came back positive.

“Doing all right,’’ Beck told Mike Klis of 9News on Friday. “I don’t sound great, but I feel fine. Just taking precautionary measures with the team but all in all, doing all right.

“The training staff and doctors are doing a great job of checking in on me, making sure I’m doing everything right. With my wife as well to make sure she’s doing all right as well. They’ve been great so far.”

He is the only player the Broncos have on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Beck will quarantine for at least 10 days, attending virtual meetings.

He will have to test negative twice before entering the team facility.

Beck appeared in all 16 games for the Broncos last year as an undrafted rookie. He is expected to make the 53-man roster again this year.